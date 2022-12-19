BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Sebi member Ashwani Bhatia to speak at event

-
ALSO READ
No online transactions in MF folios with wrong phone numbers from Oct: CAMS
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Fireside chat with Paytm CEO Vijay Sharma
Sebi suspends registration of RTA for three months over operational lapses
BS Number Wise: The increasing dominance of bank-owned mutual funds
Sebi directs credit rating agencies to up firewall with non-rating entities
-
At Sebi, Bhatia handles various departments such as debt and hybrid securities, alternate investment funds, foreign portfolio investors, regulation and supervision of market intermediaries, and corporation finance investigation.
In the last six months with Sebi, he has delivered crucial orders in matters such as credit rating agencies, commodity brokers, and RTAs, among others.
During his tenure, he has held the position of Managing Director in State Bank of India and also served as the MD & CEO of SBI Mutual Fund. In his association of over 35 years with SBI, he rose from the entry-level rung of probationary officer and led one of India’s most trusted names in the capital market.
He holds a BSc in physics and mathematics, and has done his MBA in marketing management from RA Podar Institute of Management, Jaipur, affiliated to the University of Rajasthan.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 22:22 IST