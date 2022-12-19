JUST IN
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Irdai member Rakesh Joshi to speak at event
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Fireside chat with Paytm CEO Vijay Sharma
BS BFSI Insight Summit: Who's who of PSBs to take part in panel discussion
BS BFSI Insight Summit: India's biggest BFSI Summit to kick off on Dec 21
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Sebi ex-chief Damodaran to inaugurate the expo
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Fireside chat with RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das
Meta, Qualcomm to develop premium experiences for Quest platform
Business doyens of independent India
Indian brands that made the world sit up and take notice
How is India celebrating 75 years of freedom?
You are here: Home » Specials Â» News
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Irdai member Rakesh Joshi to speak at event
icon-arrow-left
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: RBI Deputy Guv M Rajeshwar Rao to speak
Business Standard

BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Sebi member Ashwani Bhatia to speak at event

In the last six months with Sebi, he has delivered crucial orders in matters such as credit rating agencies, commodity brokers, and RTAs, among others

Topics
SEBI | SBI Mutual Fund | Credit rating agencies

BS Reporter 

SBI MD Ashwani Bhatiaâ€™s appointment , announced in March, delayed for operational reasons
Ashwani Bhatia, whole time member, Sebi

Ashwani Bhatia took charge as a Whole-time Member with the Securities and Exchange Board of India in June 2022.

At Sebi, Bhatia handles various departments such as debt and hybrid securities, alternate investment funds, foreign portfolio investors, regulation and supervision of market intermediaries, and corporation finance investigation.

In the last six months with Sebi, he has delivered crucial orders in matters such as credit rating agencies, commodity brokers, and RTAs, among others.

Prior to joining Sebi, Bhatia was associated with the State Bank Group in various leadership roles, managing treasury operations, retail banking, credit, investment banking, and asset management.

During his tenure, he has held the position of Managing Director in State Bank of India and also served as the MD & CEO of SBI Mutual Fund. In his association of over 35 years with SBI, he rose from the entry-level rung of probationary officer and led one of India’s most trusted names in the capital market.

He holds a BSc in physics and mathematics, and has done his MBA in marketing management from RA Podar Institute of Management, Jaipur, affiliated to the University of Rajasthan.


Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 22:22 IST

`
.