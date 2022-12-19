BS BFSI Insight Summit: Who's who of PSBs to take part in panel discussion

-
ALSO READ
BS BFSI Insight Summit: India's biggest BFSI Summit to kick off on Dec 21
Treasury losses, low provision: What to expect from Bank of Baroda's Q1 nos
Bank of Baroda Q2 results preview: Here's what key brokerages expect
Despite 22% jump in 3 months, analysts see more upside in Nifty PSB index
Govt looking for complete exit with the help of PSB Privatisation Bill
-
Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India
A MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University, Khara joined State Bank of India (SBI) as a probationary officer in 1984 and became its chairman in October 2020. In a career spanning 36 years, he has handled assignments spanning all facets of commercial banking, international banking operations, and branch management. He played a crucial role in merging five associate banks and Bhartiya Mahila Bank with SBI as a managing director.
Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda
Sanjiv Chadha has been heading Bank of Baroda (BoB) since January 20, 2020. He brings with him over 35 years of experience in banking and financial services, having started his career with State Bank of India in 1987. Prior to joining BoB, Chadha was the MD & CEO of SBI Capital Markets. At SBI, he handled a diverse range of roles, including a stint as the Regional Head for SBI’s UK Operations. He is an alumnus of St. Stephen’s College, Delhi.
Soma Sankara Prasad, MD & CEO, UCO Bank
Soma Sankara Prasad assumed office as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCO Bank on February 1, 2022. Prior to this, he was Deputy Managing Director and Group Compliance Officer at State Bank of India. Prasad holds a Master of Commerce degree, and in a career spanning 35 years, has held important assignments in various capacities in treasury operations, retail, corporate credit, and insurance.
Rajkiran Rai G, Managing Director, NaBFID
Rajkiran Rai G has been heading the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) since August 8, 2022. He brings with him over 36 years’ experience in banking, having started his career as an Agricultural Finance Officer in the Central Bank of India.
Prior to joining NaBFID, Rajkiran Rai had been MD and CEO of Union Bank of India since July 1, 2017. He was instrumental in the consolidation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with Union Bank.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 22:17 IST