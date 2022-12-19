BS BFSI Insight Summit: Who's who of PSBs to take part in panel discussion

Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India

A MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University, Khara joined State Bank of India (SBI) as a probationary officer in 1984 and became its chairman in October 2020. In a career spanning 36 years, he has handled assignments spanning all facets of commercial banking, international banking operations, and branch management. He played a crucial role in merging five associate banks and Bhartiya Mahila Bank with SBI as a managing director.

Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO,





Sanjiv Chadha has been heading (BoB) since January 20, 2020. He brings with him over 35 years of experience in banking and financial services, having started his career with State Bank of India in 1987. Prior to joining BoB, Chadha was the MD & CEO of SBI Capital Markets. At SBI, he handled a diverse range of roles, including a stint as the Regional Head for SBI’s UK Operations. He is an alumnus of St. Stephen’s College, Delhi.

Soma Sankara Prasad, MD & CEO, UCO Bank





Soma Sankara Prasad assumed office as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of on February 1, 2022. Prior to this, he was Deputy Managing Director and Group Compliance Officer at State Bank of India. Prasad holds a Master of Commerce degree, and in a career spanning 35 years, has held important assignments in various capacities in treasury operations, retail, corporate credit, and insurance.

Rajkiran Rai G, Managing Director, NaBFID





Rajkiran Rai G has been heading the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) since August 8, 2022. He brings with him over 36 years’ experience in banking, having started his career as an Agricultural Finance Officer in the Central Bank of India.



Prior to joining NaBFID, Rajkiran Rai had been MD and CEO of since July 1, 2017. He was instrumental in the consolidation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with Union Bank.