Chandrachud's 'brooding wisdom' on Aadhaar may be tomorrow's majority view

Minority views in constitutional judgments cannot be enforced but they often carry "brooding wisdom", which becomes the majority view after a generation of judges. This has happened in the Supreme Court several times in the past when dissenting views became majority views.

Therefore, the dissenting judgment of Justice D Y Chandrachud in the Aadhaar judgment on Wednesday could be carrying seeds of wisdom that might be recognised by a later set of Supreme Court judges. He could be ahead of his time. Although the main judgment of the three senior-most judges, written by ...