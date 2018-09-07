CHESS#1317

As anybody who follows chess blogs knows, Viswanathan Anand won the World Junior Championships 31 years ago, on September 3, 1987, in Baguio City, the Philippines. It was the first time an Indian had won any world title. The Junior is prestigious.

Previous winners include Boris Spassky, Anatoly Karpov and Garry Kasparov and a host of other strong GMs. That was Anand’s first GM norm. He followed up with two more in quick succession to complete the title and become India’s first Grandmaster. There are now 55 Indian GMs (including two women, many teenagers and one pre-teen) ...