Cipla campaign hard-hitting; was aimed at opening people's eyes: Lav Dhruv

Which do you consider your best campaign and why? When was the campaign launched? In my view, the best campaigns are the ones which can spark a change and you can gauge their impact. One such work of ours was the ‘Breathefree’ campaign for Cipla launched in January 2017. At that time, people in Delhi were reeling from the effects of unprecedented pollution levels which caused many of them to fall sick.

Even me and my team members were not untouched. Working inside a closed office, we could feel the symptoms like breathlessness, coughing and irritation in the eye. So when ...