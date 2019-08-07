Dairy brands undergo lifestyle change with niche portfolios, local sellers

For years, milk has been a cultural symbol of prosperity and nourishment in the country. Poets, politicians and industrialists have drawn upon its eloquent imagery to make a point, drive an agenda or build a business.

But now as a group of consumers, driven by environmental and health concerns, gets more vocal and demonstrative about their concerns over milk and milk-based products, there is a shift in the way big and small brands are approaching the country’s dairy market. Change has been imminent for a while, with a number of homegrown labels from the metros using the bustling ...