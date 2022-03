Domestic leisure to be strong even after overseas travel resumes: Experts

In less than a fortnight from now, as Indian skies open up for international flights, summer vacationers are likely to choose overseas leisure destinations over domestic ones. But that wouldn’t make the latter any less attractive or lose the price premium they have been enjoying over the last couple of years.

Temperatures are running high for those in the travel and hospitality business because they expect demand for both inbound and outbound travel to explode as vacationers head out to cooler climes during the peak summer months. The domestic tourism market is 10 ...