JUST IN
Gujarat tops in rooftop solar with 84% of country's installations
Govt's ethanol blending programme faces supply and pricing problem
As MPC fails on CPI mandate, RBI's growth-inflation balance gets trickier
Black swan events in global markets upset India's long-term LNG story
Rising median loan rates lead to fall in affordability of homebuyers
Vietnam giving India a run for its money in the China Plus-One game
Ministry of Corporate Affairs improves the ease of running a company
Why clean air comes at a premium under a central plan to reduce pollution
5th ISA Assembly to focus on energy access, security and transition
OPEC+ production cut ahead of winter puts India on a slippery slope
You are here: Home » Specials » TakeTwo » Stories
DY Chandrachud appointed 50th Chief Justice of India, to take oath on Nov 9
Business Standard

Draft Telecom Bill enhances unease of doing biz amid regulatory overlaps

Regulatory overlaps between multiple ministries and overreach by DoT worry stakeholders

Topics
telecom service | Department of Telecommunications | Telecom regulator

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

The move will benefit companies as their cash requirement would come down. It will unblock the cash of telecom operators that they keep with banks to furnish bank guarantees.
Apart from the fact that this broad-brush provision allows for a wide interpretation of sovereignty, security and integrity, it also vests DoT with the same powers as MeitY, that too without filters

The draft Telecommunication Bill that was put up for comment last month has stakeholders worried about regulatory overlaps between multiple ministries and overreach by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on telecom service

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 17:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.