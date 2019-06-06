Former Brookfield Financial honchos set up investment banking firm

Pawan Swamy, former managing partner at the Indian arm of Brookfield Financial (BFIN), and Adil Engineer, former partner at the same firm, have set up a boutique investment banking entity named Credberg Advisors, focused on real estate and infrastructure.

Early this year, Canada-based Brookfield closed down Brookfield Financial in this country, to focus on asset investment and management. Though Swamy and Brookfield were in talks for a management buyout, this did not go through, sources said. “We have set up Credberg as we believe there is huge potential for a boutique ...