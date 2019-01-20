From Uri to Baaghi 2, Bollywood gets hyperlocal with film promotions

Prior to the release of the movie Uri earlier this month, the cast and crew of the film including lead actor Vicky Kaushal travelled to Lucknow to meet families of the Uri attack. The endeavour was to pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the brutal attack by terrorists at the army base in Kashmir.

The visit not only lent a shoulder to grieving family members, but also put the spotlight on an episode that remains a black spot in India’s history, piquing interest in the film. The producers of Uri had clearly hit bulls-eye, resulting in a good opening for the movie ...