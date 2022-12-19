JUST IN
Here's why Indian renewable energy plan pales in front of Europe and China
$1-million penalty: KPMG India settles with US audit regulator PCAOB
Risky lending: Share of subprime borrowers higher at PSBs, shows data
Ficci releases roadmap to achieve 600 mn jobs, 6x rise in income by 2047
Six years after entering water, navy's latest destroyer to join the fleet
Bezos and Gates back Synchron in drive for brain implant breakthrough
Nestle has bigger appetite for India; increasing presence in rurban markets
Skewing the mustard field: The Yellow Revolution's revival needed
Luxury cars: India's wealthy splurging on personalising wheels of fortune
World's play store: India scripts a local toy story, turns a net exporter
You are here: Home » Specials Â» TakeTwo Â» Stories
Statsguru: Energy to food prices, 6 charts explain India's inflation woes
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Here's why Indian renewable energy plan pales in front of Europe and China

An International Energy Agency report suggests that New Delhi's action on renewable deployment on the ground pales in front of Europe and China

Topics
renewable energy | International Energy Agency | clean energy

S Dinakar 

Renewable Energy, Solar Energy
The Modi government expects to add 500 Gw of renewables capacity by 2030 without offering any details

As we prepare to exit 2022, a year that rejuvenated fossil fuel businesses despite sparking record prices of coal and natural gas, and enter 2023, India must accelerate its pace of renewables development if it is to keep up with China and Europe, and improve energy security, a new report by the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) shows.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on renewable energy

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 19:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.