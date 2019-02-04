Jawa packages history on a new set of wheels, to a new set of bikers

Booked out till September 2019, the newest two-wheeler brand to hit the Indian roads is actually the oldest kid on the block.

And as it looks to spread its footprint and build a premium clientele among a new generation of bikers, its joint owners—Classic Legends, a 60:40 partnership between Anand Mahindra and Boman Irani along with Phi Capital’s Anupam Thareja—are revving down nostalgia street. It’s more than 100-year old history is being used in a variety of ways, through merchandise, communication initiatives and design throwbacks, to craft a brand story that ...