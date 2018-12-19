Lady with the shopping bag

You’d probably chuckle if we tell you that women are the world’s largest and most influential consumers, driving the majority of household spending with their buying power. The ‘focused corporate woman’ is transforming herself into a ‘woman who’s constantly discovering’ and the ‘unattainable sex symbol’ is embracing her voluptuous curves.

Even then, stereotypes still exist, and women are typecast into a pre-defined, archaic grid. We take the lead and take notice of the many segments, traits and behaviours that are now defining women ...