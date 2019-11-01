Meet the water warriors working with FORCE for mission 'blue planet'

At a time when the movement to green the planet is gaining ground, another set of activists is working to colour it blue.

Meet the folks at Forum for Organised Resource Conservation and Enhancement (FORCE), Delhi-based water warriors who believe that in the coming years, perhaps even more than data, it is the life-giving liquid that could become the planet’s most precious commodity. “Water is the root of almost every problem we face today, be it climate change or economic distress, health or hygiene,” says Jyoti Sharma, the IIM Bangalore alumna who founded FORCE in 2004 ...