More hits than misses for CEO Amitabh Chaudhry at Axis Bank in 2019

The Street pinned a lot of hopes on Amitabh Chaudhry when he assumed the charge of managing director and CEO of Axis Bank, in January last year. A year later, not only is the stock up 18 per cent, but the bank is also being steered in the right direction.

Among others, the three factors that stand out in favour of the bank is the improving mix of retail loans, better underwriting practices and, in turn, better quality of earnings. However, there are some parameters the bank’s progress hasn’t been up to the desired levels. More retail assets Focus on retail assets has ...