Most of the Indian adult learners keen on short-term courses: Study

Most of the Indian adult learners are keen on short-term courses, finds a new study conducted across five countries. Featuring Australia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom (UK) among others, the study aims at understanding adult learner interest in non-degree programmes and certificates.

The study also factored in the barriers to education and the attitudes of the participants towards changing technologies and evolving market needs. The participants were between the age of 18 and 65 ...