Newsmaker: Anurag Thakur is now the youngest chief whip of BJP in Lok Sabha

He was the youngest president ever of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Now he is the youngest chief whip of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha.

Anurag Thakur, MP from Hamirpur, widely seen as a protégé of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, was the national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) — the youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party. In Parliament, he is a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Jaitley pledged to rescue the cricketing body from the morass of corruption it had fallen into after match-fixing allegations came ...