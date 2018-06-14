Newsmaker: How Arvind Kejriwal uses 'Dharna' to avoid political suffocation

Murky isn’t just Delhi’s current weather, but also its political landscape.

If the city state’s residents are gasping for breath under a thick haze of dust, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lately indulged in rare political contortions to prevent his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from being suffocated between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Since Monday, Kejriwal and three of his ministers have been sitting on a dharna in the waiting room of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office at Delhi’s Raj Bhavan. ...