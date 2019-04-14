OLX is undergoing a complete overhaul as part of a global brand reform

Today’s consumer no longer goes shopping, but is shopping all the time and everywhere. And in a truly global online marketplace, competition is no longer limited to local shops during regular business hours, said a KPMG study. OLX.in, which single-handedly created the consumer-to-consumer (C2C) selling market segment in India, reckons that as a big opportunity.

A reason why it decided to diversify with gusto after after almost 13 years in India. For starters, OLX has acquired a job portal and launched a chain of pre-owned car sales showrooms offline. To make customers aware ...