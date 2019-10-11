PE/VC flow up by 69% to $16.4 bn in Q3; infra, realty led the growth

Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) has reported 69 per cent jump in terms of value during Q3FY20, to $16.4 billion from $9.7 billion a year ago. This is the highest ever value of investments in any quarter.





Infra and real sector led the growth. The total value of investments in 2019 to date stood at $40.3 billion, 7.4 per cent higher than the investments in entire 2018.



According to the EY data, in terms of volume, deals increased by 51 per cent to 289 deals, compared to the 191 deals during third quarter of last year. All the quarters of 2019 have recorded strong growth in deal activity, compared to the corresponding quarters in 2018. The performance of investments during the quarter is mainly attributable to the record level of investments worth $7.8 billion in the infrastructure and real estate asset classes, which is 4.4 times the value recorded in same quarter last year.