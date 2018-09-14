India's private equity big boys are taking controlling stake in many firms

A quiet change is happening in the country’s private equity (PE) space, with the big boys signing up more deals where they have either a controlling stake or at least quasi control in the company rather than just being a minority investor. In PE parlance, quasi control means deals in which they have a 26 per cent stake with powers of special resolutions.

According to the data collated from PE players who have done deals of $100 million or more, they took a controlling interest in 17.6 per cent of these between 2007 and 2011. This went up to 26 per cent between 2012 and 2017. ...