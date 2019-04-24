Private equity investments fall in residential real estate: Report

Private equity investments have been consistently falling in the residential real estate, shows the data by Venture Intelligence. The investments have fallen from $3.09 billion in the calender year 2015 to $1.47 billion in 2018.

However, a closer look at the segment’s break-up shows the affordable housing is witnessing an uptick in investments, growing at a whopping 407 per cent in 2017 and 107 per cent in 2018 year-on-year (YoY). After falling 83 per cent in 2016 to $83 million from $502 million in 2015, investments in the affordable housing have only risen to $419 million in 2017 and ...