Pulak Prasad's investment mantra: high-quality stocks, hold them for long

Way back in 1998, global private equity major Warburg Pincus invested around $300 million in Bharti Televentures. When the New York-based PE fund offloaded remainder of its 20 per cent stake in Bharti in 2005, it cashed out at $1.9 billion.

That's the beauty of Pulak Prasad's investment strategy, who had led the investment decision in the telecom firm during his stint at Warburg Pincus. People who have closely followed Prasad's investment style, said he has a knack of identifying the next winner. "Prasad likes to buy big stakes in high-quality stocks and hold them for a ...