1. Connect Mohammed Bin Faisal Al Saud (Saudi Royal and businessman), Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld and the German Sea Prize winning marine salvage expert who managed to salvage Costa Concordia which got wrecked off the coast of Italy. 2. This company established its culture or way of working by imbibing the characteristics of a particular wild animal.

Inspired by an HBR article that plotted a Tiger, Panda, Ants and ___, representing competitive advantages. This animal is known to be bloodthirsty, survive extreme cold conditions and always operates in packs or as a team. Name the company ...