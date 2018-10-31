Real estate investment platforms, JVs raise $6 bn to date for India: JLL

India-focused real estate investment platforms and joint ventures (JVs) have raised $6 billion (Rs 44 billion) till date, says a new study. Of this, $905 million (Rs 66 billion) was raised in the current year till date.

At $1.9 billion (Rs 140 billion), 2017 saw the highest annual fund raising by the platforms and JVs, says a study by property consultant JLL. “This significant rise in fund raising has been driven by investors seeking more direct control over their investments. Focused strategy and objectives have been key in facilitating deal evaluation and faster decision ...