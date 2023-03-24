Secured vs unsecured loan debate can't ignore financial inclusion: SFBs

In recent years the small finance bank (SFB) space has witnessed one upheaval after another. Just as the sector had regained its footing after demonetisation, the Covid-19 crisis struck, dealing a blow to asset quality, as non-performing loans piled up. While a transition to a greater share of secured loans is underway, the sector should not lose sight of its original mandate, according to participants at the Business Standard Round Table at the Insight Summit 2022, titled: Can Small Finance make it big?