Smartphone buyers interested in spending Rs 40,000 for a new device: Survey

Indian premium smartphone buyers are not shying away from spending as many as Rs 40,000 for a new device. A new survey by Counterpoint Research reveals that almost half the people surveyed were interested in spending Rs 40,000 (roughly $580) or more for their next purchase.

Further, one in every five respondents was interested in spending more than Rs 60,000 (roughly $870) or more. And around 8 per cent of these respondents indicated their interest in spending Rs 80,000 (roughly $1,150) or more. So what makes them spend so much? The respondents said that in-display fingerprint, facial ...