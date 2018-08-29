South India witnesses growth in average time spent watching TV: Survey

South India is in love with television. Households in the region not only own more televisions than their counterparts in other regions but also spend more time watching TV than those living elsewhere, a new survey has found.

According to, Broadcast India, the survey conducted by BARC, the total number of individuals owning TV in South India — Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala — is 259 million. Compared to this, the number of TV owning individuals in North, West and East India is 209 million, 221 million and 146 million respectively. The survey was ...