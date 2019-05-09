Spending on BPO is forecast to achieve the highest growth in 2019: Gartner

According to Gartner, Inc. spending on business process outsourcing (BPO) is forecast to achieve the highest growth in 2019, at 14.4 per cent year-on- year.

In a recent statement, Gartner said this forecast is in line with the recent trends as it added that end-user spending on IT services in India is on track to total nearly $15 billion in 2019, an increase of 9.8 per cent from 2018. In the ongoing year, end-user spending on IT services in India will represent 59 per cent of total end-user spending on IT services in emerging Asia/Pacific, and it is on track to reach 60 per cent in ...