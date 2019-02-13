Standing firm against backlash

On one level, Gillette's recent “Is this the best a man can get?” advertisement is just more fodder for a largely divided public. Ultra-liberals have lauded the ad for its social progressiveness in helping define everyday tangible issues around #metoo and toxic masculinity.

Ultra-conservatives have roundly trashed the ad for demonising men and being more of a “politically correct” claptrap. As with a similar ad run by Nike a few months ago, featuring Colin Kaepernick, the heated arguments and vitriol that occur in the wake of the ad are very useful to the brand. ...