Statsguru: How Indian Railways is coming out of Covid-related disruption
Statsguru: Six charts show average variation in the Budget estimates
Statsguru: States' finances are improving, debt likely to shoot up
Statsguru: Six charts show faltering consumer protection in India
Statsguru: Energy to food prices, 6 charts explain India's inflation woes
Statsguru: Six charts explain India's global economic growth standing
Statsguru: Six charts show India is rapidly on FTA-signing spree
Statsguru: The next billion people will come from poorer nations
Statsguru: Six charts show Indian equity markets are nearing another high
Statsguru: Six charts show India's declining foreign exchange reserves
Rising demand, better chip supplies powering TaMo's ride out of losses
Statsguru: How Indian Railways is coming out of Covid-related disruption

The money earned from carrying passengers is expected to surpass the pre-Covid level this year

Indian Railways | Coronavirus | Freight

Sachin P Mampatta 

Indian Railways cancelled more than 160 trains on Monday, August 29.
The overall operating ratio, broadly the proportionate expenditure the railways incurs to earn every rupee, is expected to be 98.22 per cent this year.

The Indian Railways, which is slowly coming out of the Covid-related disruption, was a key area of focus in the recently presented Union Budget. The money earned from carrying passengers is expected to surpass the pre-Covid level this year. The passenger reven­ue in 2018-19 was Rs 51,067 crore.

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 22:03 IST

