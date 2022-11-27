JUST IN
BS Number Wise: Hosting the World Cup is no easy game for countries
Business Standard

Statsguru: Six charts show India is rapidly on FTA-signing spree

The Australian Parliament ratified the ECTA with India on November 22, as a stepping stone to a more ambitious CECA

Topics
Free Trade Agreements | India trade policy | Commerce ministry

Samreen Wani & Sachin P Mampatta 

indian economy, exports, imports, trade deficit
New agreements should focus on markets with high export potential for Indiaâ€™s goods, suggested the duo. Higher commodity and food prices helped raise Indiaâ€™s share of global exports in recent years

India has been moving rapidly on trade agreements after a decade of shunning new deals. India signed agreements at the rate of around one per year between 2000 and 2011, and none at all in the 10 years since. The Australian Parliament ratified the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) with India on November 22, as a stepping stone to a more ambitious Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). India signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier in the year.

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 18:04 IST

`
