Statsguru: Six charts show India is rapidly on FTA-signing spree

India has been moving rapidly on trade agreements after a decade of shunning new deals. India signed agreements at the rate of around one per year between 2000 and 2011, and none at all in the 10 years since. The Australian Parliament ratified the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) with India on November 22, as a stepping stone to a more ambitious Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). India signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier in the year.