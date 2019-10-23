Statspeak: Some of the megatrends which will shape consumer markets

Euromonitor International’s (EI’s) 2019 Megatrends: State of Play report has identified some of the megatrends which will shape consumer markets and cause disruption across industries.

EI defines a megatrend as a long-term shift in behaviour or attitude with global impact across multiple industries and believes megatrend analysis allows companies to build a long-term strategy that is proactive, rather than reactive, making sense of where they stand today, but also ensuring they have a plan to remain relevant moving forward Eight megatrends Experience ...