Street signs: Aavas Financiers on investors' radar, rail PSUs, and more

Avenue Supermarts has launched a share sale to mop up Rs 4,000 crore in fresh capital. The DMart retail chain operator will have to dilute less than 3 per cent to raise this amount.

Three years ago, the company had diluted 10 per cent to raise Rs 1,870 crore in its initial public offering (IPO). Since then shares of the Radhakishan Damani-promoted firm’s market value have soared nearly eight times. Experts say Avenue Supermarts is a classic example of how well-managed companies with growth potential can reap benefits of low cost of capital. “On one hand, the environment is ...