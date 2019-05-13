Super app: Everyone wants to be one but it is unclear yet whether they work

A Business Standard news report recently stated that Jio is preparing to launch 100 services soon including e-commerce. The report hinted it would be a super app. Meanwhile, PhonePe, for a while, has been talking about the need to be a super app.

It wanted to imitate the likes of WeChat in China or rather be an Indian version of the very popular chat and commerce unicorn. So serious was Sameer Nigam, founder of PhonePe, about his vision to create India’s first super app that he flew his team to China. They surveyed the market, tried to understand the nuances and will now use those ...