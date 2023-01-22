JUST IN
The gas paradox: Govt encouraging huge investment to push demand
Sexual harassment complaints in the sporting world in single digits
Explained: Why the 'sponsorless' mutual funds could be a good idea
Crude compulsions in Budget: Oil prices to put pressure on govt finances
Govt bond market likely to see an explosion of new products in FY24
Sparking the EV supply chain: India trying to reduce dependence on China
Instamart tests Swiggy's appetite for biz growth amid rising losses
Roadblocks on exit route: GM, Ford struggle with lingering staff problems
India may be in better economic shape to create a rupee trade zone
Start-up funding dips 33% YoY in CY22, early-stage funding grows: PwC India
You are here: Home » Specials Â» TakeTwo Â» Stories
Statsguru: States' finances are improving, debt likely to shoot up
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

The gas paradox: Govt encouraging huge investment to push demand

But imposing policies that deter domestic exploration and production

Topics
clean energy | CNG  | LNG

S Dinakar 

CNG

Suppose you stake your life’s savings on a house. Would you, say, reduce your working hours and slash your income? That’s exactly what the Indian government appears to be doing when it comes to securing the country’s energy future.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on clean energy

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 18:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.