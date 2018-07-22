The Strategist Quiz (# 571)

1) It is historically established that this institution was first invented in ancient Iraq, as early as the 2nd millennium B. C. by the sacred prostitutes of Babylonian temples.

Name it. 2) This invention was accidental, the employee of this US company was trying to develop and alternative to CFCs used in refrigerators. Later, atomic bomb scientists used it for containing corrosive gases and it was used in the nose cones of missiles. An employee in France used this material to coat his fishing gear and on his wife’s request used the same material in their kitchen and created a ...