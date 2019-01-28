The Strategist Quiz #598

1. Connect Cinco de Mayo,is an annual celebration held on May 5 (more popularly in the US) to commemorate the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, the 4th of July Celebrations, New Year’s eve & the Super Bowl with Haas, Monroe and Fuerte varieties of a commodity of which 1.7 billion pounds are imported by the US every year and explain the significance. 2.

In the late sixties, a Punjabi Sardar tasted a Middle Eastern delicacy prepared with pita bread with a great amount of stuffing in Beirut. He returned to India and launched this brand in ...