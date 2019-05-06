The Strategist Quiz #612

1Name the person who said this "Their mentality was, you have a cheque, I am going to give you some money and I hope you go away". He came up with one of the most disruptive inventions in the history of business.

2These kind of waiters first appeared in 1921 in the US when the first drive-in restaurant was opened. They used to serve people in their cars. During WWII when the men were away fighting the war women took over their roles. What are they called?

3The American National Exhibition was held in Sokol'niki Park, Moscow in the summer of 1959.It was an attempt to break through the Russian wall and demonstrate the advantages of capitalism. The main feature was the display of a model American Home with all the furnishings and gadgets. The Soviet officials took objection to one product on display inside the home which they considered as a tool that displayed extreme capitalism. Name the product.

4It was Surf Excel which used it in its advertisements in 2017-18 for a specific market and the latest being Tata Motors in 2019. What is the word around which their ads have been built around?

5Name one common investor across these startups: SportyBeans, EazyDiner, JetSetGo, Catisan, Healthians and now recently Holosuit.

6Name the company that uses this base line, "Guaranteeing the best, the only, and the unexpected for 171 years" and the unique distinction it holds in the US.

7In Mexico, they are known as “tandas” or “cundinas” and in the Caribbean, they are known as “susu”. What are they called in India?

8Name the brand that reproduced its vintage 1950s and 60s ads this year for a particular day in March. Some of the ad lines are "She married two men" 'She has it all". The brand's baseline reads. "Where there is life, there is ___"

9Name the hair oil brand being endorsed by cricketer Ravindra Jadeja

Identify this erstwhile brand and name its founders. (see pic)One lucky winner will receive a cheque for Rs 2,000. Send your entries to strategist@bsmail.in. All entries must carry the postal address of the contestant. Last date for receiving entries is April 30 till 8 pm. Previous winners and employees of Business Standard and their families are not eligible to participate. The winner is chosen on the basis of the first correct entry received.