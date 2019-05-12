The Strategist Quiz #613

1)More than a year ago, the advertising industry was rattled by the emergence of an anonymous Instagram account called ___.

It aimed to expose sexual harassment and discrimination in ad agencies. What is its name? 2 ) Connect these leading Marwari business and industrial families and establish what is common to all of them: Birlas, Poddars, Ruias, Seksarias, Bajajs, Singhanias, Khemkas, Goenkas, Modis, Oswals and Piramals. 3) This scheme was launched by Devgad Taluka Amba Utpadak Sahakari Sanstha Maryadit, a cooperative society consisting over 700 farmers in Devgad taluka, ...