The Strategist Quiz 643

1. Which company pronounces that when you buy a ___, you buy more than a phone, you buy a declaration that change is possible, and that it’s here, change is in your hands today? 2. Who in the technology industry earned a moniker as the "Trillion Dollar Coach"? 3.

Connect Charlie Chaplin, Coco Chanel, Duke and Duchess of Windsor, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Chopin, Marcel Proust and Ernest Hemingway and what do you arrive at? 4. Connect the Greek words when translated mean green and smart with the hummingbird and what do you arrive at? 5. This start-up's name is ...