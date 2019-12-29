The Strategist Quiz #646

1. In 2010, taking out the iconic orange straw caused this brand’s sales to drop close to 20 per cent in the US markets. Name it. 2.

Connect The Philippines, Pakistan, Indonesia, Tunisia and arrive at an event that happened nine years ago which triggered a Werther effect across some countries and brought down the global oil prices. 3. Connect Hong Kong, BBC and Microsoft’s newly acquired entity GitHub and what do you arrived at? 4. Ten years ago, this company known for its innovativeness inserted chips with an audio message in newspapers and used Heli-banners in ...