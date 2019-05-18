This Emergency-era satire has returned to take pot shots at political class

The familiar music of a prime-time news show plays in the background. A man with a haughty look, sitting behind a table with a wooden frame to suggest a TV screen, preens and gives the thumbs-up to presumably his colleagues before launching an outburst that is characteristic of news anchoring today.

He introduces himself as Nation Goswami (no prizes for guessing the inspiration behind this) and shouts out the day’s headlines: a chicken in Pokhran laying an atomic egg, the Bharatiya Janata Party government passing a bill making cows eligible to vote, and so on. As he proceeds to ...