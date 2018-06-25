US tariff hike: The hidden side-effects of Donald Trump's trade wars

We have seen Tata Steel Managing Director TV Narendran at his aggressive best when he successfully led his company’s bid for the insolvent Bhushan Steel.

But expect him in his role as chairman of World Steel Association (WSA) economics committee to be diplomatically astute with words on the US steel tariff issue, which though continues to invite strong criticism from India, China and the European Union. Isn’t Narendran underplaying the impact that the seriously protectionist US import duty of 25 per cent on steel on flippant national security considerations could ...