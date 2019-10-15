Volkswagen presses the accelerator for Skoda with new models, more dealers

After a series of flip-flops and hits and misses for over a decade, Skoda Auto, the Czech auto brand that is part of the Volkswagen (VW) Group, is stepping on the gas in India.

From rebranding the dealerships and undertaking a massive expansion of its sales network — from the current 63 to over 200 by 2025 — to plugging the gaps in after-sales and service that have been the brand’s biggest pain point in India and reducing the cost of ownership, the brand is reworking the offering for the Indian market. The company has announced the launch of three new models that will ...