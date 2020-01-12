We are getting into structural bullish phase for 4-5 years: Vikas Khemani

The US-Iran standoff saw the markets correct, but any correction is an opportunity and not a threat, says VIKAS KHEMANI, founder, Carnelian Capital Advisors. In an interview with Vishal Chhabria, he says that earnings should grow by 13-15 per cent in FY21 and the broader markets should deliver 18-20 per cent in 2020.

Edited excerpts: How do you see the US-Iran standoff play out? And, its implications for the Indian markets and earnings? The immediate impact is a hike in oil prices, which is why the market corrected a bit. For now, it looks temporary and has more to do with the ...