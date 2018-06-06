What challenges finance firms face in adopting automation technologies

According to a study titled ‘Reimagining finance for the digital age’ by Capgemini, finance executives in Europe and North America are well on their way to pursue automation of finance processes with advanced tools such as robotic process automation. Developing countries like India too are embracing automation.

The automation objectives of many firms stretch far beyond the transactional: first is the digital transformation of the finance function itself; second is the elevation of its role in the business to a provider of insights that drive value. Some ...