JUST IN
Will Kharge be a rubber stamp or a connect between party and family?
DY Chandrachud appointed 50th Chief Justice of India, to take oath on Nov 9
Newsmaker: Constitutional law is new Attorney General Venkataramani's forte
A left brain-right brain head: Meet Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO, Ogilvy
Decoding Azure Power: India's first NYSE-listed renewables company
After finance ministry stint, K V Subramanian starts new innings as IMF ED
Newsmaker: Clock clearly ticking for Prannoy Roy in NDTV ownership battle
Newsmaker: Meet HDFC's Kaizad Bharucha, the highest earning banker of FY22
IT industry's 'people' conundrum may delay its revenue growth targets
The strange case of Sanjay Pandey, IPS officer who ran his own firm
You are here: Home » Specials » TakeTwo » Newsmakers
Spotty policies, Ukraine war darken India's climate change targets
Business Standard

Will Kharge be a rubber stamp or a connect between party and family?

Kharge began life as a trade union lawyer and knows what it is to struggle

Topics
mallikarjun kharge | Congress | Politics

Aditi Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

Mallikarjun Kharge
From 2014 to 2019, Kharge fought insult, humiliation and worse on behalf of the Congress

He’s won many elections: But can he also win them for the Congress party? This is the question members are asking themselves as Mallikarjun Kharge becomes the first non-Gandhi president of the party in two decades and only the sixth elected one in the party’s history.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on mallikarjun kharge

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 19:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.