2011 CWC hero Yuvraj Singh announces retirement from International cricket

India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh has announced retirement from International cricket on Monday, calling curtains on a 25-year-long illustrious career.

The 37-year-old, however, will be available for franchise-based leagues. Yuvraj, one of the most successful all-rounder for India, featured in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for the country.

"After 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again and move forward," Yuraj said at a media interaction at a South Mumbai hotel.

One of India's greatest limited overs cricketers, Yuvraj has been seriously contemplating retirement from international cricket and pursue a freelance career in ICC approved foreign Twenty20 leagues.

A senior BCCI official had recently told PTI that Yuvraj is thinking of calling it quits from international and first class cricket.

"He would like to speak to the BCCI and get more clarity on plying his trade in tournaments like GT20 (Canada), Euro T20 Slam in Ireland and Holland as he has offers," a BCCI source privy to the development had said.

Yuvraj last played a Test in 2012 and ODI and T20 in 2017.