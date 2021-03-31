26 athletes test positive for Covid at NIS Patiala, but none Tokyo-bound

-
ALSO READ
ISSF World Cup: Hope India sets example for other nations, says NRAI chief
Indian hockey teams to get allowance under TOPS till Olympics: SAI
Tokyo Olympics: Atanu, Tarundeep, Deepika in Indian recurve archery squad
Need to make marathon culture and popular event in India: Kiren Rijiju
Govt committed to create world-class sports ecosystem for athletes: Rijiju
-
Twenty six sportspersons and support staff across disciplines were found to be COVID-19 positive after around 380 campers were subjected to tests for the dreaded infection at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, a Sports Authority of India source told PTI on Wednesday.
However, the 26 positive results do not include include any Tokyo Olympic-bound athlete.
India's men's boxing chief coach CA Kuttappa and shot put coach Mohinder Singh Dhillon are among those who have tested positive for the virus in the recent drive, the SAI source confirmed.
"Around 380 athletes at the NIS Patiala were tested for COVID recently. The tests were conducted across the board and were not random," the SAI source told PTI.
"Out of 380, 26 athletes have tested positive for the virus but the good thing is that they are not Olympic-bound athletes. The positive athletes have been isolated and the entire campus has been sanitised."
The NIS Patiala primarily houses Olympic-bound boxers, track and field athletes and weightlifters along with sportspersons from other disciplines.
The boxers who have tested positive include Asian silver-medallist Deepak Kumar and India Open gold-medallist Sanjit.
"Some more test results are awaited at this point," another source stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor